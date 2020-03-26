The Thread: The Thrill of the Hill

1  of  2
Most folks in and around St. Louis know The Hill for its great Italian food, but we're focusing on something else they do really well: community.

Alex Donely, owner of Gioia's Deli, takes us on a tour of the neighborhood and introduces us to some of his amazing neighbors.

Along the way, you'll see how Copper Creek Christian Church is moving to meet the needs of their community in a unique way. Witness how the arts used to minister to young people in our city.

Learn how Oasis Institute is serving our senior community and how the young Wonder Workers are proving that any age can serve their community. 

Experience The Thread, Saturday at 8:30 a.m. on Fox 2.

