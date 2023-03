CREVE COEUR, Mo. – The Transition to Position Career Conference will gather employers and jobseekers Wednesday, March 29 in Creve Coeur.

DigitalGrowthUS is an event sponsor. Red Robin and StaffedUp will be at the conference looking for amazing talent.

Transition to Position

Career Conference

Wednesday, March 29

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. CDT

Networking Happy Hour Open to the public from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Holiday Inn – Creve Coeur

1030 Woodcrest Terrace Dr.

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

https://bit.ly/3ZNGp8W