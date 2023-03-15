ST. LOUIS – The Traveling Salvation Show will make fans dance on March 25.

The tribute band is heavy on the Neil Diamond and massive audience singalongs to the classics, but first, Second City will roast dating in their comedy show called ‘The Second City Swipes Right.’ Both shows will be at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.

The Second City “Swipes Right”

Friday, March 17 & Saturday, March 18

8 p.m. CDT

The Traveling Salvation Show

Saturday, March 25

7 p.m. CDT

Kirkwood Performing Arts Center

210 E. Monroe Ave.

Kirkwood, MO 63122

https://bit.ly/3mKqmtQ