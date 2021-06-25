‘The Voice’ contestant from St. Louis wants you to get the COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – Singer Kennedy Holmes was a contestant on the 15th season of the popular show “The Voice” and placed fourth, and now she will be at a local vaccination event encouraging people to get their COVID shot.

The event is held by Home State Health, Centene, and the St. Louis County Health Department.

Centene’s Ferguson Services Center will host a St. Louis County vaccination clinic Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The center is located at 2900 Pershall Road and the event will be open to the public. Vaccinations are free and free parking will be available. No appointments are required. The St. Louis County Health Department will operate the clinic.

