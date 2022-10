ST. LOUIS – Ladies can find their next opportunity, quickly, at The Women’s Creative Speed Networking for Hire event.

Tech professionals will be looking for women and women of color to fill industry positions.

Speed Networking for Hire

The Women’s Creative

Tuesday, November 15

6:00 – 8:00 p.m. CDT

18Rails at City Foundry

3730 Foundry Way

St. Louis, MO 63110

https://bit.ly/3CLI1aj