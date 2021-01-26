Therapist helps adults through her children’s book

ST. LOUIS – A local therapist helps adults with her new children’s book, “The Zebra and the Black Pony.”

Dr. Francesca Ferrentelli is a Licensed Professional Counselor. She wrote the book, and Micah Liesenfeld illustrated it with characters of color.

Dr. Ferrentelli uses a technique called transformational storytelling, to help readers ask questions of themselves and promote personal growth. She says while this book is great for kids, she wrote it for adults.

Learn more at https://francescaferrentelli.com/.