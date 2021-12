ST. LOUIS – ‘Tis the season to give gifts and a growing trend in giving is gift cards. According to the National Retail Federation, these cards are the most popular items on many people’s lists. Although most come from reputable companies there are some things you need to be on the lookout for when you purchase these cards. Sarah Wetzel with the Better Business Bureau had information to help us sort through some of the problems with these cards.

Click here for more information.