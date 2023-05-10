ST. LOUIS — Siteman Cancer Center at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine have launched a new podcast series called “This is Cancer.” IT will feature patients and Washington University physicians having honest and raw conversations about being diagnosed.

There are seven episodes in the first season, each covering a different type of cancer, and shedding light on the importance of mental and emotional support during the hard days. A new episode will debut every two weeks on Wednesdays through the remainder of the summer of 2023.

To learn more about the podcast, visit siteman.wustl.edu/thisiscancer