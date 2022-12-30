ST. LOUIS — Sans Bar STL makes dry January fun all year. Sans Bar Mastermind Annie O’Donoghue is fresh off an alcohol-free (AF) holiday party at Kingside Diner in Clayton. She shares mocktails and AF drinks worthy of New Year’s Eve 2022.
Keep up with AF events in 2023 at https://www.sansbarstl.com/.
