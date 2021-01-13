This robot pours you a glass of wine, find it at CES 2021

ST. LOUIS – One of the gadgets on display at this year’s all digital CES 2021 is a robot that can pour you a glass of wine.
In today’s Tech Smart, Rich Demuro explains the features of the robot.
