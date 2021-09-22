This season’s flu vaccine is safe to get in conjunction with COVID vaccine

ST. LOUIS – Just as we continue to deal with the COVID pandemic, another flu season is here. The CDC has declared that it is safe to get the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time.

Dr. Peter Montgomery, a family medicine physician from SSM Medical Group explained out on the Lakeside Renovation and Design Weather Deck. Montgomery assured people it is safe to get COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time.

There are several free drive-thru vaccine clinics throughout the area provided by SSM Health. Click here to find one near you.