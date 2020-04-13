This St. Louis company is booming after changing business to meet demand to treat COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The global pandemic has changed many businesses. Zone Enterprises in St. Louis is a third-generation family business that produces components for the automotive, heating and air conditioning among other industries. When auto plants shut down, they changed their production lines to produce plastic face shields and protective gear for first responders and healthcare workers. This change avoided layoffs.

Now, they are ramping up business because the demand is so high. Scott Zone is President and CEO of Zone Enterprises. He has more information on where to get the face shields, or apply for a job at the company.

Zone Enterprises:

Face Shields: Zonemedicalusa.com

Apply for a job: Zoneenterprisesusa.com