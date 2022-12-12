ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Hanukkah tradition for children returns to Ladue Crossing Shopping Center. The annual celebration is this Wednesday night.

Hanukkah storytelling, STEAM activities for children, and a singing presentation will be featured at the 27th Hanukkah Celebration to be held 6:00pm to 7:00pm, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Schnucks Ladue Crossing shopping center, I-170 at Ladue Road. The event will take place at the Barnes & Noble Booksellers.

All children will receive a gift of traditional Hanukkah chocolate “gelt” (gold coins). Hanukkah begins the evening of December 18 and is an eight-day celebration of the Festival of Lights commemorating the rededication of the Holy Temple.