ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis will give free personal protective equipment to some businesses, preparing to re-open on May 18. The businesses closed because of stay-at-home orders to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Lyda Krewson explained how the program worked, and which businesses were eligible. Businesses will need to be able to pick up their PPE Healthy Restart Packs at one of the following locations during the listed times and dates.