This weekend’s walk in Forest Park raises money for breast cancer research

ST. LOUIS – Thousands of people will gather in Forest Park this weekend. People will wear their finest pink to honor and pay tribute to those battling breast cancer and those who were lost to it. It’s the 13th Annual Making Strides Against Breast cancer event. It is also one of the biggest fundraisers for breast cancer research.

Dr. Jason Weber is the co-director of the cancer biology program at Washington University. He explained his recent research and how the event helps his work.

