ST. LOUIS – The busy holiday travel week is in effect. There are thousands of U.S. troops at Lambert St. Louis Airport heading home for a two-week break.

Fifty-nine buses started arriving at the airport around 2 A.M. so the new soldiers can catch their flights.

The soldiers finished basic training and are ready to head home for some rest and relaxation.

The USO is serving the soldiers as they wait for their flights. It’s called Holiday Block Leave.