O’FALLON, Ill. – Thrifting goes on the road with the St. Vincent De Paul Pop-Up.

St. Vincent works to help neighbors overcome poverty through sales of donated items in the organization’s thrift stores. A weekend event will bring the money-saving and community-service opportunity to O’Fallon, Illinois.

St. Vincent De Paul Pop-Up

Friday, March 24 5 – 8 p.m. CDT

Saturday, March 25 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. CDT

St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church

Activity Center

625 St. Nicholas Dr.

O’Fallon, IL 62269

https://bit.ly/3LMPJpC