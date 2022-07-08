ST. LOUIS – A fun-filled fair that travels across the country is making a stop in St. Charles.

It’s called the Thrillville Fair and features all kinds of entertainment from rides to games. There is truly something here for everyone. It has a Ferris wheel that rides 28 people, but they also have some very original features like lumberjacks.

Here are the details for the Thrillville Fair. It’s taking place at the Family Arena. The event began Thursday evening and continues through July 17. Monday through Friday the Fair opens at 5 p.m. Then on Saturday and Sunday it opens at 1 p.m.

For all the details on the fair including admission prices, click here.