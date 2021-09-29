Tickets available for NAACP St. Louis County’s Freedom Fund Dinner

ST. LOUIS – The NAACP of St. Louis County will celebrate the Freedom Fund Dinner 2021 after a pandemic pause.
Agency president John Bowman remembers the past year of helping the St. Louis region, and the partners who made lifesaving giveaways possible. He also previewed the live entertainment and awards attendees can expect at the dinner.
84th Annual Freedom Fund Awards Dinner
Monday, October 4, 2021
7 p.m. CDT
Marriot Airport
10700 Pear Tree Lane
St. Louis, MO 63134
https://www.naacpstlouiscounty.org/events