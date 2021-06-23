Tickets still available for US Olympic Gymnastics Team Trials in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The US Olympic Trials start at The Dome at America’s Center Thursday.

Simone Biles, the most decorated Olympic Gymnast in the country, made her way to St. Louis. She tweeted a photo of herself Tuesday at the Gateway Arch letting fans know she’s in town. She also wrote – “hi St. Louis can’t believe this week I’ll be competing in my second Olympic Trials. What a dream.”

can’t believe this week I’ll be competing in my second Olympic Trials. What a dream ✨ pic.twitter.com/mfuUbXZr52 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) June 22, 2021

This is the first time the Olympic Trials will be hosted in the City of St. Louis. It’s here that we will find out which athletes will flip and land into the competition in Tokyo to represent the US Olympic Team.

President of the St. Louis Sports Commission Frank Viverito has the details on the week

The trials schedule is as follows:

Thursday, June 24, 2021 – Men Day 1 – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, June 25, 2021 – Women Day 1 – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 26, 2021 – Men Day 2 – 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 27, 2021 – Women Day 2 – 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are still available for all sessions or individual sessions.

The event is hosted in partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission and USA Gymnastics. The gymnasts that make the Tokyo Olympic Games teams will be named at the end of the St. Louis Trials.