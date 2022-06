O’FALLON, Mo. – Those who enter to win a new house will also help fight cancer through the annual St. Jude Dream Home giveaway.

A $100 ticket buyer could win the 2,800-square-foot farmhouse in O’Fallon, Missouri. It was donated by Fischer homes. Proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. This year’s goal is to sell 16,000 tickets. Last year, it was sold out in ten days.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to purchase a ticket and enter to win or call (800) 667-3394.