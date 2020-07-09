Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,046 deaths/ 25,204 cases IL: 7,099 deaths/ 149,432 cases.

Tie’d Up Bowties now making face coverings

AM Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Tie’d Up Bowties pivoted its business model to keep customers safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they are making masks and face coverings. Learn more at TiedUpBowties314.com.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News