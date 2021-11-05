TikTok star helps St. Louis girl’s bakery dreams come true

ST. LOUIS — TikTok star Charlie Rocket has more than 7 million followers on his platforms. He spends his time driving around the U.S. with his team in the Dream Machine RV, helping people across the country.

The story of Lyla, a 10-year-old St. Louis girl suffering from a rare disease, caught his eye. He and his team drove to meet Lyla and make her dreams come true.

In just two days, more than 15.5 million people have watched Lyla’s story on Rocket’s social media platforms and have also fallen in love with her.

“I have complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) in my leg, and it always hurts — but sometimes it’ll get really bad,” Lyla said. CRPS can’t be cured, but it can be treated. Still, Lyla is in constant pain.

Lia Holter owns Made. By Lia, in Florissant. She previously won TLC’s Next Great Baker. She got a call from Rocket on Sunday and knew she wanted to help be a part of making Lyla’s dreams come true.

On Thursday, Lyla met Rocket after school at the bakery. She, Lia, and Rocket decorated cookies that they plan to sell on Sunday during “Lyla’s Dream Bakery.” The event will run from 1:00-4:00 p.m. at Made. By Lia, located at 610 Rue St Francois, Florissant, MO 63031.

The goal is to raise $100,000 on Sunday for Lyla’s treatments, which will help ease her pain. Lyla knows St. Louis will show up at her bakery Sunday, so she already has a plan for any extra money.