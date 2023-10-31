ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell is embracing the Halloween spirit with a special costume. He’s getting a head start on the trick-or-treating festivities as well, surprising FOX 2’s Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne.

“Aren’t you a little old for that, Tim?” Martin jokes. “No, I didn’t see an age limit for that.” Tim replies.

Martin didn’t have any candy available, but gave Tim some special gifts in three St. Louis-sports themed cereals… Carpenter’s Crunch, St. Louis Rams’ Faulk Flakes and St. Louis Blues Toasted Oats.

Oh, and Tim is taking Martin’s kids trick-or-treating with him, too. Happy Halloween!