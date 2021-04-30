Tim’s Travels: Add a furry friend to your family on Adopt a Shelter Pet Day

O’FALLON, Mo. – Are you looking to add a furry friend to your family? Today is a great day to do it.

Tim Ezell was at The Yuppy Puppy in O’Fallon, Missouri Friday celebrating Adopt a Shelter Pet Day.

Owner of The Yuppy Puppy Jessica Cooke said they look for the pets that need the most help. Then they nurse the pups back to health and promote just how wonderful a shelter pet can be.

One shelter dog is Stitch. Cooke said Stitch is going through their training program and is a great boy.

The Yuppy Puppy puts an emphasis on making sure their dogs go to the right home. Whether that means the dog should be the only pet in the home, high energy, low energy, good with kids, not good with kids, etc.

Adoption applications are available on their website and Facebook page.