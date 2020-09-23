Tim’s Travels: Exploring St. Louis like a tourist

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's the first full day of fall, a time many look forward to with cooler temperatures, while others dread the return of allergies. This year, allergy sufferers also have concerns when it comes to COVID-19,

Doctors say there are some key differences between the two. For example, COVID-19 can cause fever and chills, which is not a common symptom of seasonal allergies. Other symptoms more common with the coronavirus include muscle and body aches, a new loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea. More common with allergies are itchy or watery eyes and sneezing.