Tim’s Travels: Exploring the St. Louis Science Center

ST. LOUIS – It doesn’t matter what time of the day it is, you can go stargazing at the St. Louis Science Center (SLSC) whenever you would like.

The St. Louis Science Center has the largest artificial sky in the western hemisphere. Guests can enjoy the show on the walls from the star projector. It is even celebrating its 20th birthday in St. Louis. It is one of only three in the United States. The other two are in New York City and Los Angeles. There are only 13 in the entire world.

Some of the SLSC shows include exploring the solar system, galaxies and star clusters.

SLSC also has a cafe and through explorestlouis.com people can vote on some of their favorite St. Louis foods. One of those St. Louis Showdowns is between Red Hot Riplets from Old Vienna and the Billy Goat chips.

Tim also stepped over to the SLSC’s Grow Gallery. There guests can learn how our food makes it from the farm to our dinner table.

People can also understand the importance of bees and people can see a bumble bee colony up close and personal. Honey bees and bumble bees are very different.

It is National Travel and Tourism Week, and to get some more ideas for a fun outing with the family go to explorestlouis.com.