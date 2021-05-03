Tim’s Travels: Six Flags summer fun for the whole family

EUREKA, Mo. – If you’re looking for a little adventure, you don’t have to travel far. Tim Ezell was in Eureka Monday morning exploring Six Flags and celebrating National Travel and Tourism Week.

Six Flags Power Hours are going on from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Fridays. Turn up the adrenaline on the park’s ten roller coasters plus several of its most popular flat rides.

Guests can also try their skill at a game of “cosmic fowling,” which is bowling with a football. Tickets can be purchased online for $19.99. Reservations are required.

There is special lighting throughout the park so thrill-seekers can enjoy the rides and still see where they’re going. Select restaurants are also open during that time frame.

Visitors don’t have to just show up at night! During the day there are a lot of things to do. In between rides visitors can get a taste of the best food in St. Louis. They have plain and flavored gooey butter cake.

Eureka has more than just Six Flags. They also have canoeing, campsites, hiking and mountain biking trails, and a mountain bike park.

The mountain bike park is perfect for all levels. The mountain bike park is also in their community center. A day pass would allow visitors to do some mountain biking and enjoy the pool.

Eureka’s Old Town area is home to a bunch of different restaurants. One is Sarah’s Cake Shop. Learn more about the activities in Eureka through their website eureka.mo.us.

Six Flags opened in 1971, so this is their 50th anniversary! Back then, they only had one rollercoaster, The Mine Train. The official anniversary celebration kicks off on June 5. It will last 50 days.

Some of the celebrations include a vow renewal for couples who met at Six Flags, fireworks every Saturday in July, dive-in movies, and more.