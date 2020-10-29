Tim’s Travels: Grace Meat Three takes extra safety measures for customers and employees

ST. LOUIS – Just about every restaurant in our area has had to pivot in some way to survive the pandemic and as cold weather sets in, Grace Meat Three is no exception.

Tim Ezell caught up with Owner and Chef Rick Lewis where he explains how their guest safety and comfort are the top priority.

‘As winter approaches, we began seeking a way to ensure that we were providing a additional safety measure of clean air quality for guests while dining indoors. Longtime friend & customer, Mike Meyer from Meyer Heating & Cooling, approached us with the opportunity of installing a Sanuvox Air Purification System. We are confident that our COVID safe hygiene practices & the Sanuvox Air Purifier, we will be offering the safest level of hospitality, given the current climates,’ says owner, Rick Lewis.

You can now pick up orders in warmth from the Chicken Fish window Wednesday – Sunday 11 AM – 9 PM.

Order Online at www.ordergrace.com