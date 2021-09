ST. LOUIS– Tim Ezell is marking Labor Day by firing up the grill and throwing on some pork steaks. He also shared the recipe for his special seasoning rub.



He actually said he got the recipe from the book “Cold Mountain”. He said the rub is basic and includes sugar, coarse black pepper, sea salt, and paprika. He said you can then add stuff to taste after that. He adds some Tony’s cajun seasoning.