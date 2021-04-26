Tim’s Travels: Old Town Spice Shoppe prepares for Main Street in Bloom

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – We could all use some celebration these days. Tim Ezell has found one in St. Charles at Old Town Spice Shoppe.

There, preparations are underway for Main Street in Bloom.

Old Town Spice Shoppe is giving away edible flowers with every purchase of $15 or more on Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2.

Customers can choose from lavender, marigold, or hibiscus petals. There are a lot of health benefits to the flower petals.

The weekend will have ribbons and floral wreaths out on Main Street in Historic St. Charles. Local stores will be decorating their shops with flowers and other springtime decor.

Many stores will be staying open late to give customers a chance to find the perfect Mother’s Day gift.