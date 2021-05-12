Tim’s Travels: Opportunities for advancement with a McDonald’s job

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – We are continuing to honor our high school graduates with our senior salute. Tim Ezell is getting the party started with senior Curstin Davis who is excited to graduate.

Davis worked at McDonalds throughout high school and they are now hiring.

McDonald’s Westport Plaza owner Francis Ruiz said they are hiring high school students and high school graduates for all positions. They have hundreds of positions open that range from crew member to manager trainee. They offer flexible hours, paid time off, medical insurance, and opportunities for advancement.

Ruiz started working at McDonalds when he was 15.

Davis plans to attend community college and then transfer to a university where she is thinking about studying business or political science.

Go to mchire.com to learn more and apply.

Do you have a senior you would like to salute? Click here to upload a photo of your high school senior or post a picture of them on Twitter or Instagram with #Classof2021STL.