O’FALLON, Ill. – Looking for something to serve your little ghosts and goblins before they head out to trick or treat? Tim Ezell was at Papa Murphy’s where they announced the return of its hauntingly delicious Jack-O-Lantern Pizza this month.

Each Jack-O Pizza begins with dough made fresh in-store, in the shape of a pumpkin, which is topped with traditional red sauce and mozzarella. Then premium pepperoni is placed into a smiling Jack-O-Lantern face with two olive eyes.