Tim’s Travels: Partying after the pandemic with Person Touches by Jeanetta

ST. LOUIS – Who’s up for a party? I believe we all are.

Tim Ezell was checking out a place Thursday morning that can help give your party a personal touch.

Personal Touches by Jeanetta offers party planning services and party supplies rentals.

Fortunately, during the pandemic, Jeanetta didn’t have to struggle as much as she would have otherwise. Habitat for Neighborhood Business executive director Linda Jones stepped in with monetary help.

Personal Touches by Jeanetta has lots of rentals to choose from, table scapes, chairs, linens, and more.