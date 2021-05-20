Tim’s Travels: Public can enjoy Le Meridien hotel’s pool deck this summer

ST. LOUIS – How would you like to soak up some rays at a European hotel’s posh pool deck without traveling too far?

Not only do you not have to fly internationally, you also don’t even have to stay at the hotel.

Le Meridien St. Louis Clayton Hotel is inviting the public to their pool deck every Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for cocktails, petit plates, and games.

The pool deck cabanas can also be rented out any day of the week for $35 per adult and $17 for children. Book this at resortpass.com.