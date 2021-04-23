Tim’s Travels: Shamrock Donuts brings Arnold 3rd graders’ donut designs to life

ARNOLD, Mo. – A third grade assignment was brought to life by an Arnold donut shop.

Tim Ezell was in Arnold Friday morning learning about how Shamrock Donuts at 1901 Richardson Road was able to bring the donut designs of Clyde Hamrick Elementary School third-graders from a piece of paper to a yummy treat.

Mrs. Guzman’s class was working on a unit on opinion writing. One of the prompts she gave her students was “why our class deserves donuts.”

“At the end of the unit we gave them an assignment on creating their own donut. They just thought it was something for fun. Little did they know, we took their papers and their creations and brought them to Tracy at Shamrock Donuts, and she created each and every single donut exactly how they described it, and we surprised them with it,” Guzman said.

Tracy O’Neil is the owner of Shamrock Donuts, and she was happy to help.

“We like doing things with the schools, and I thought this was a fun project to do,” O’Neil said.