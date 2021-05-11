Tim’s Travels: South City Woodworks honors service members

ST. LOUIS – Sometimes out of the worst circumstances, something beautiful emerges.

That is certainly the story behind South City Woodworks.

Tim Ezell was at the woodworking shop Tuesday morning.

Owner Mick O’Callaghan is originally from Ireland, he is a combat veteran who served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom, and he was a St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer.

O’Callaghan started the business as a way to raise money for his friend, a police officer who was injured, and then it just took off.

South City Woodworks offers wooden flags with customizable emblems representing different service agencies.

Click here to learn more.