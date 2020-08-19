Tim’s Travels: The best ways to celebrate World Photo Day

ST. LOUIS - Every year, there is a charity polo event to benefit Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. This year, because of the pandemic, it's being held virtually Saturday, September 19.

Dr. Kenneth Haller is a pediatrician at Cardinal Glennon who joined Fox 2 via Skype and shared how the Patio Polo offers a chance to support affordable community access to world-class pediatric primary health care while bringing the fun, excitement.