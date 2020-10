DES PERES, Mo. – Who’s up for some Opa!! If you’re up for some Opa here’s your chance to pick it up curbside.

Tim Ezell stopped by the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church where they are getting ready for a new version of the St. Louis County Greek Festival.

The Greek festival is moving to online ordering, curbside-only pickup system for 2020. Orders can be placed on the festival’s website.