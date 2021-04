ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dr. Zahid Anwar is an Associate Professor of Mathematics and Computer Science at Fontbonne University. He says the FBI is seeing an increase in schools facing ransomware attacks, when hackers steal information and charge the victim organizations to get that information returned.

Dr. Anwar explains how schools, students, and staff can fight these attacks. Learn more about ransomware and schools here. Learn more about Fontbonne University and its computer science program here.