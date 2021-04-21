Tim’s Travels: Wildlife Rescue Center holds donation drive Saturday

BALLWIN, Mo. – It’s feeling like winter Wednesday morning, but it’s spring and that means a lot of baby animals are being born.

This means it’s busy season for the Wildlife Rescue Center.

Tim Ezell was in Ballwin Wednesday morning where they are caring for the critters.

It’s important to be careful this time of year on the roads and look out for turtles. They’re more active when it’s warm and are at a higher risk of being hit by cars. Thousands of box turtles are killed by vehicles every year.

The turtles come out from their burrows to hunt for food and mates during warm and wet conditions.

The Wildlife Rescue Center kept some turtles over the winter because they were recovering from injuries, but when they are all healed they will release them in the same area that they were found.

The center is hosting a drive-thru donation drive on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Every car that brings in a donation will get an “I brake for turtles sticker.”

Click here to register.

Below is the list of donation items they are asking for:

Unscented laundry detergent

Unscented bleach

Paper towels

Hand sanitizer

Liquid dish soap (regular Dawn or Palmolive preferred)

Trash bags (33-gallon tall, 39-gallon)

Cotton swabs (paper, wood, or bamboo stem)

Copy paper

Baby food (fruit and vegetable)

Spring/Nursery water

Unflavored Pedialyte (generic OK)

Hot Hands (or similar products)

Used Linens (no holes or loose strings)