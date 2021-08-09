Tim’s Travels: Help St. Louis area hungry on Shop Out Hunger day

OVERLAND, Mo. – There are a lot of folks at Operation Food Search working hard to feed the hungry in the St. Louis area and they’re looking for even more people to join their team.

Tim Ezell was in Overland, Missouri Monday morning where he learned how St. Louisans can run errands and help a good cause at the same time.

Shop Out Hunger Day is on Saturday, August 14. Shop at Schnucks, Dierbergs or Straub’s from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. that day. A list of food items Operation Food Search is looking for will be at the stores. Purchase a few of those extra items during your regular grocery shopping and then take them out to the Operation Food Search collection in the parking lot of that particular grocer.

Operation Food Search has been finding people in need in all parts of the St. Louis area. Areas where people wouldn’t typically think there would be a need.

