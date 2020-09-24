Tim’s Travels: BMO Harris Bank supports St. Louis Area Foodbank’s Feed a Neighbor Giving Day

ST. LOUIS – The pandemic is causing many in the St. Louis area to become food insecure, but on Thursday, September 24 BMO Harris Bank is partnering with the St. Louis Area Foodbank to double everyone’s donations up to $15,000. They’re calling it Feed a Neighbor Giving Day.

FOX 2’s Tim Ezell was in Bridgeton Thursday morning where he spoke with President and CEO of St. Louis Area Foodbank Meredith Knopp.

She said everyone’s dollars will be doubled Thursday, September 24. Normally if a person donated $25 that would be 100 meals, but on Thursday only that is 200 meals.

To Make a donation go to STLfoodbank.org/neighbor.