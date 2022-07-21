BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Tim Ezell showed off his basketball skills Thursday morning with a little neighborhood game.

YBL was founded by two Althoff Catholic High School students, Miles Wilhelm and Drew Ysura. The games are played on Ysura’s court in his backyard. It all started when COVID hit.

“A lot of kids live in the same area, didn’t have a lot to do, so might as well come out here and play basketball,” Wilhelm said.

Since then, the league has taken on a life of its own. They’ve had a selection show, made merch, kept stats, and created a trophy.

Tim was a guest player with the league Thursday morning and Wilhelm and Ysura said he would be one of the top 10 players in the league.