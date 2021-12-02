FOX 2 and Fabulous Fox Theatre team up for special savings on six holiday shows!

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 and the Fabulous Fox Theatre are teaming up to deliver holiday cheer with special deals on all six holiday shows!

For just 30 hours only, we’re offering exclusive discounts on tickets so that you can give the gift of live entertainment this holiday season! All offers are available online for just 30 hours only at MetroTix.com, but you must use the promo code: FOX2.

The list and pricing of the holiday shows available with discounts are good through 11am on Friday, December 3rd:

Amy Grant & Michael W. Smith – December 7: $29 tickets upgrade to $40/$50 seats

A Magical Cirque Christmas – December 9: $29 tickets upgrade to $40 seats!

A-Capella Group Straight No Chaser – December 10: $29 tickets upgrade to $40/$50 seats!

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer The Musical – December 17 – 18: $29 tickets upgrade to $40 seats!

35th Annivesary of Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis – December 20: $29 tickets upgrade to $40/$50 seats!

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats – December 21 – January 2: $29 tickets upgrade to $40/$50 seats!