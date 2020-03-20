Tim Ezell brings John Pertzborn gifts while he and his wife are in self-quarantine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - FOX 2 anchor John Pertzborn is in quarantine after returning from an international trip. Feature reporter Tim Ezell stopped by to drop off a bouquet of paper flowers featuring the news team's headshots, toilet paper, Christmas lights, and a vacation request form. They had to interact through a closed door and FaceTime to make sure they stayed a safe distance away.

"We miss you, the joy you bring to the station, your friendship, and we wanted you to know that we're thinking about you," said Tim Ezell.

"I can't wait to get back. We miss everyone at the station. I hope this thing passes soon," said John Pertzborn.

Pertzborn said on Sunday that he and his wife are in self-imposed quarantine. They returned to the US last weekend after celebrating their wedding anniversary in London.

"Out of an abundance of caution and concern for others due to the current Covid-19 Virus reality, we have isolated ourselves in our home where we will remain quarantined for the next 14 days; today, Sunday March 15, is day one," Pertzborn wrote on Facebook.

Pertzborn posted this update last night:

I just received a call From a Mercy Covid19 testing representative conducting a followup to the swab test I received yesterday. I was told my results will now not be available for up to six days rather than the initial 4-5 days. Quest labs is conducting the test according to the caller. (WHY THE LONGER WAIT?) Based upon a conversation my wife had with a lab physician from another St Louis hospital who is not involved with Covid-19, initial worst case presumptive positive results may be on the fast track to the CDC for final verification. That may be a hopeful sign for someone who waits longer and a more worrisome indication for those who do not. At the same time, It may simply mean that the labs are overwhelmed with new tests now that more kits are available and testing has increased. Either way, it takes a long time to get final results to compile data. So please stay inside and or a safe distance from others. Wash your hands often and above all else DON’t Touch your face. The number of people infected is way greater than the official numbers we are now reporting.

Be safe out there Blair. We miss everyone @FOX2now please think like a germ and keep #coronavirus away from your eyes, mouth, nose and even ears. — John Pertzborn Self Quarantined until March 29 (@PERTZFOX) March 20, 2020