ST. LOUIS – When you think of St. Louis symbols, the first thing that comes to mind is The Gateway Arch.

Chelsea Haynes, the host of the new Studio STL show got her first taste of the arch thanks to her tour guide Tim Ezell.

Haynes made it 630 feet up in the sky in the small pod. The structure is also 630 feet wide. If a visitor chooses to take the steps instead of the pod, it’s 1,036 steps to the top.

The Gateway Arch workers love welcoming all guests, but especially first-time guests.