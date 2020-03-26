Tim Ezell offers a bit of inspiration during the coronavirus crisis

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - FOX 2 anchor John Pertzborn is in quarantine after returning from an international trip. Feature reporter Tim Ezell stopped by to drop off a bouquet of paper flowers featuring the news team's headshots, toilet paper, Christmas lights, and a vacation request form. They had to interact through a closed door and FaceTime to make sure they stayed a safe distance away.

"We miss you, the joy you bring to the station, your friendship, and we wanted you to know that we're thinking about you," said Tim Ezell.