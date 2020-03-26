1  of  2
Breaking News
IL: 19 deaths/1865 cases; MO: 8 deaths/356 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

Tim Ezell offers a bit of inspiration during the coronavirus crisis

Tim's Travels

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Tim Ezell is sharing a daily dose of inspiration as our community copes with these trying times. Tim spotlighted how a little boy is making the most of his time at home, mastering an obstacle course through his kitchen and family room.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News