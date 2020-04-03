Breaking News
IL: 210 deaths/8,904 cases; MO: 19 deaths/2,113 cases.

Tim Ezell: Seek joy even in the midst of chaos, enjoy the present

ST. LOUIS - While life has gotten pretty crazy these days, let’s be honest, it’s always been a little crazy. Today, it’s just exaggerated. But we should look for joy in the midst of the chaos. You only get today once, so make the most of it!

