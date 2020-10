ST. LOUIS – St. Louis has a rich history and Tim Ezell is sharing some of it with us Thursday morning. He started his tour at Gus’ Pretzels.

Gus’ Pretzels is just one of the many staples featured in Oldest St. Louis written by local author and historian NiNi Harris.

Within the pages of Oldest St. Louis, readers will get to know the history of the Mound City’s most iconic buildings and the stories that bring their walls to life.

For more information or to purchase Oldest St. Louis click here